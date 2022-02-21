Monday’s Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed CB Marvell Tell III.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned F Josiah Slavin to Rockford (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Matt Luff from Milwaukee (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned G Filip Gustavsson to Belleville (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned F Radim Zohorna to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
FC DALLAS — Signed G Antonio Carrera to a three-year contract.
HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Waived M Joe Corona.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.