Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Monday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
February 21, 2022 6:53 pm
< a min read
      
FOOTBALL
National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed CB Marvell Tell III.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Matt Daniels special teams coordinator, Daronte Jones defensive backs coach, Ben Kotwica assistant special teams coach, Wes Phillips offensive coordinator and Mike Smith outside linebackers/pass rush specialist.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Named Juan Castillo tight ends coach.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned F Josiah Slavin to Rockford (AHL).

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Matt Luff from Milwaukee (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned G Filip Gustavsson to Belleville (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned F Radim Zohorna to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

SOCCER

FC DALLAS — Signed G Antonio Carrera to a three-year contract.

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Waived M Joe Corona.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|28 USAG Bavaria/Grafenwoehr Tech Expo
2|28 (ISC)2 CCSP Training Week | Certified...
2|28 2022 Tactical Wheeled Vehicles...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!