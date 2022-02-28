On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Monday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
February 28, 2022 3:02 pm
HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Promoted LW Matias Maccelli from Tucson (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned LW Josiah Slavin and D Isaak Phillips to Rockford (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled C Brad Malone from Bakersfield (AHL) on loan.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RW/C Jonny Brodzinski on a two-year contract extension.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned C Morgan Frost to Lehigh Valley (AHL) from loan.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled D Santeri Hatakka from San Jose (AHL) on loan.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled G Vitek Vanecek from Hershey (AHL) on loan.

American Hockey League

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Acquired D Carter Robinson.

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled D Michael Kim from Maine (ECHL) on loan.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Acquired F Ashley Fletcher on loan from Watford FC (Premier League).

