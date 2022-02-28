Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Hensley Meulens assistant hitting coach.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed C Mike Blanke and OF Brandon Pugh.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded RHP Danny Zardon and a player to be named later to Milwaukee (American Association) in exchange for INF Mikey Reynolds.

BASKETBALL-

National Basketball Association

BOSTON CELTICS — Signed F Matt Ryan to a two-way contract.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed F D.J. Wilson to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Waived G Jeremiah Poutasi. Signed DT Andrew Billings.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed WR Warren Jackson to a reserve/futures contract.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed OL Tyler Shatley to a two-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Promoted LW Matias Maccelli from Tucson (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned LW Josiah Slavin and D Isaak Phillips to Rockford (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled C Brad Malone from Bakersfield (AHL) on loan. Waived LW Brendan Perlini.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RW/C Jonny Brodzinski on a two-year contract extension.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned C Morgan Frost to Lehigh Valley (AHL) from loan.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Scott Perunovich from Springfield (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled D Santeri Hatakka from San Jose (AHL) on loan.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled G Vitek Vanecek from Hershey (AHL) on loan.

American Hockey League

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Acquired D Carter Robinson.

LAVAL ROCKET — Released D Carl Neill from from a standard player contract (SPC). Reassigned G Louis-Philippe Guindon to Wheeling (ECHL).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Assigned G Phillipe Desrosiers to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed F Alex_Olivier Voyer to a one-year contract extension. Recalled D J.d. Greenway from Maine (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled D Michael Kim from Maine (ECHL) on loan.

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Recalled G Josef Korenar from Rapid City (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended South Carolina RW Nicho Blachman for receiving his 10th fighting major of the season in a game against Florida on Feb. 27th. Suspended Trois-Rivieres D/LW Mathieu Gagnon for three games as a result of an unpenalized cross-checking infraction and his game conduct for aggressor in a game against Newfoundland on Feb. 27. Suspended Trois-Rivieres C Kevin Auger for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his match penalty for slew-footing in a game against Newfoundland on Feb. 27th. Suspended Trois-Rivieres C one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his match penalty for roughing in a game against Newfoundland on Feb. 27th.

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Acquired G Dylan Pasco as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG) and then released him.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Released F Kolten Olynek.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released G Michael Buillion. Activated Ds Greg Campbell and Malcolm Hayes from injured reserve. Placed Fs Cody Sylvester and Eric Neiley on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released F Bauer Neudecker.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Activated D Nick Schaus from reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated F Dylan Fitze from reserve. Placed F Fabrizio Ricci on reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated D Alexis Girard from reserve. Placed G Tristan Berube and F Julien Nantel on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Placed F Cameron Hough on reserve. Placed D Josh Victor on injured reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed F Braian Galvan to a three-year contract extension.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed F Maximo Carrizo to a five-year homegrown contract.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Acquired F Ashley Fletcher on loan from Watford FC (Premier League).

