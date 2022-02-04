Monmouth (NJ) 59, Fairfield 56

FAIRFIELD (10-11)

Cook 4-7 3-5 11, Jeanne-Rose 2-3 0-0 4, Maidoh 1-5 0-0 2, Benning 1-5 0-0 2, Wojcik 2-13 0-0 5, Cruz 5-9 1-2 12, Long 6-11 2-2 18, Green 0-1 0-0 0, Crisler 1-3 0-1 2. Totals 22-57 6-10 56.

MONMOUTH (NJ) (14-7)

Miller 6-10 2-4 15, Rutty 1-1 2-2 4, McClary 2-6 1-2 6, Papas 6-13 1-2 18, Reynolds 3-8 6-6 13, Chaput 1-4 0-0 2, Ruth 0-1 0-0 0, Foster 0-2 1-2 1, Vaughan 0-1 0-0 0, Holmstrom 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-46 13-18 59.

Halftime_Monmouth (NJ) 26-21. 3-Point Goals_Fairfield 6-19 (Long 4-7, Cruz 1-1, Wojcik 1-6, Crisler 0-2, Benning 0-3), Monmouth (NJ) 8-19 (Papas 5-11, McClary 1-2, Reynolds 1-2, Miller 1-3, Ruth 0-1). Rebounds_Fairfield 31 (Cook, Long 7), Monmouth (NJ) 31 (Miller 9). Assists_Fairfield 6 (Cruz 2), Monmouth (NJ) 11 (Miller, Reynolds 3). Total Fouls_Fairfield 17, Monmouth (NJ) 14. A_1,572 (4,100).

