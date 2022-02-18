Monmouth (NJ) 60, Rider 58

RIDER (10-15)
James 7-13 3-5 17, Ogemuno-Johnson 2-4 3-6 7, Vaughn 3-11 1-2 7, Murray 5-13 0-0 11, Powell 3-10 2-4 9, Benson 2-3 0-0 4, Pope 1-3 0-0 3, McKeithan 0-0 0-0 0, Altman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 9-17 58.
MONMOUTH (NJ) (17-9)
Miller 7-16 0-3 15, Rutty 0-0 0-1 0, McClary 3-9 1-2 7, Papas 3-12 3-3 11, Reynolds 4-11 7-8 17, Foster 5-11 0-0 10, Chaput 0-4 0-0 0, Vaughan 0-1 0-0 0, Ruth 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-65 11-17 60.
Halftime_Rider 29-27. 3-Point Goals_Rider 3-15 (Pope 1-3, Murray 1-4, Powell 1-5, James 0-1, Vaughn 0-2), Monmouth (NJ) 5-27 (Reynolds 2-7, Papas 2-10, Miller 1-4, Chaput 0-2, McClary 0-4). Rebounds_Rider 34 (Vaughn 10), Monmouth (NJ) 38 (Rutty 13). Assists_Rider 12 (Murray 6), Monmouth (NJ) 13 (Reynolds 6). Total Fouls_Rider 14, Monmouth (NJ) 14. A_1,728 (4,100).
