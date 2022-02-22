Monmouth (NJ) 71, Siena 59

SIENA (13-11)
Stormo 8-13 0-0 16, Billups 2-3 1-2 5, Gaines 2-13 2-2 6, Hopkins 2-9 0-0 5, Rogers 3-15 3-5 9, McCollum 1-4 7-8 9, Baer 2-6 0-0 5, Kellier 0-1 0-0 0, Mahala 1-1 1-1 4, Tertsea 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-66 14-18 59.
MONMOUTH (NJ) (18-9)
Miller 6-12 3-4 15, Rutty 1-5 0-0 2, McClary 4-10 0-0 8, Papas 6-15 2-2 18, Reynolds 3-10 5-5 12, Chaput 2-3 0-0 4, Foster 4-6 1-3 9, Ruth 0-0 1-2 1, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Delmoral 0-0 0-0 0, Holmstrom 0-0 0-0 0, Spence 0-0 0-0 0, Vaughan 0-0 0-0 0, Vuga 1-2 0-2 2. Totals 27-63 12-18 71.
Halftime_Monmouth (NJ) 34-19. 3-Point Goals_Siena 3-20 (Mahala 1-1, Baer 1-2, Hopkins 1-5, Billups 0-1, Kellier 0-1, McCollum 0-1, Gaines 0-4, Rogers 0-5), Monmouth (NJ) 5-18 (Papas 4-9, Reynolds 1-4, Foster 0-1, McClary 0-1, Miller 0-3). Rebounds_Siena 38 (Gaines 11), Monmouth (NJ) 42 (Rutty 19). Assists_Siena 10 (McCollum 4), Monmouth (NJ) 13 (Reynolds 4). Total Fouls_Siena 18, Monmouth (NJ) 16. A_1,646 (4,100).
