Monmouth (NJ) 75, Manhattan 65

February 11, 2022 10:06 pm
MONMOUTH (NJ) (16-8)

Miller 6-10 5-8 18, Rutty 2-3 1-2 5, Chaput 0-4 1-2 1, McClary 1-8 1-2 3, Papas 5-11 10-11 23, Ruth 3-4 4-5 10, Foster 5-5 1-2 11, Vaughan 2-4 0-0 4, Allen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 23-32 75.

MANHATTAN (11-11)

Roberts 7-10 2-3 16, Williams 3-3 1-1 7, Buchanan 3-7 1-2 10, Nelson 3-12 2-4 9, Perez 4-15 7-12 15, Watson 2-3 1-2 6, Reid 1-4 0-0 2, Diallo 0-0 0-0 0, Brennen 0-2 0-0 0, Cisse 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 14-24 65.

Halftime_Monmouth (NJ) 35-29. 3-Point Goals_Monmouth (NJ) 4-12 (Papas 3-6, Miller 1-3, Vaughan 0-1, Chaput 0-2), Manhattan 5-22 (Buchanan 3-6, Watson 1-2, Nelson 1-5, Brennen 0-2, Reid 0-3, Perez 0-4). Fouled Out_Williams. Rebounds_Monmouth (NJ) 28 (Rutty, Papas 8), Manhattan 34 (Roberts 14). Assists_Monmouth (NJ) 15 (Chaput, Papas 4), Manhattan 15 (Perez 6). Total Fouls_Monmouth (NJ) 21, Manhattan 23. A_734 (2,345).

