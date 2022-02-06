Monmouth (NJ) 76, Quinnipiac 63

MONMOUTH (NJ) (15-7)

Miller 9-17 3-5 22, Rutty 1-2 2-2 4, McClary 4-8 2-2 13, Papas 4-13 4-6 15, Reynolds 4-10 3-4 12, Chaput 2-3 1-2 5, Vaughan 2-4 0-0 4, Foster 0-3 0-0 0, Ruth 0-3 1-2 1, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Delmoral 0-0 0-0 0, Holmstrom 0-0 0-0 0, Spence 0-2 0-0 0, Vuga 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-65 16-23 76.

QUINNIPIAC (11-10)

Marfo 3-7 1-3 7, Rigoni 3-6 2-2 10, Balanc 3-10 3-4 9, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Chenery 3-5 2-2 8, Williams 5-9 0-0 14, Kortright 1-3 1-5 3, McGuire 1-1 1-2 3, Riggins 1-5 2-3 4, Guth 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 22-50 12-21 63.

Halftime_Monmouth (NJ) 43-32. 3-Point Goals_Monmouth (NJ) 8-28 (McClary 3-5, Papas 3-12, Miller 1-2, Reynolds 1-6, Chaput 0-1, Ruth 0-1, Vaughan 0-1), Quinnipiac 7-23 (Williams 4-7, Rigoni 2-5, Martin 1-1, Jones 0-1, Chenery 0-2, Balanc 0-7). Fouled Out_Reynolds. Rebounds_Monmouth (NJ) 33 (Miller, Rutty, McClary 6), Quinnipiac 33 (Marfo 9). Assists_Monmouth (NJ) 10 (McClary 3), Quinnipiac 13 (Marfo 7). Total Fouls_Monmouth (NJ) 16, Quinnipiac 23. A_835 (3,570).

