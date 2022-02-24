Monmouth takes on Saint Peter’s in conference matchup

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (12-11, 10-6 MAAC) at Monmouth Hawks (18-9, 10-6 MAAC)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s visits Monmouth in MAAC action Friday.

The Hawks have gone 8-4 in home games. Monmouth ranks ninth in the MAAC with 28.7 points per game in the paint led by Marcus McClary averaging 1.0.

The Peacocks are 10-6 in MAAC play. Saint Peter’s ranks fourth in the MAAC with 12.7 assists per game led by Matthew Lee averaging 3.1.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Papas is averaging 15.4 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Hawks. Walker Miller is averaging 16.2 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

Daryl Banks III is averaging 11.1 points for the Peacocks. Doug Edert is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

