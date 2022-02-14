Monroe scores 21 to lift NC Central past Coppin State 77-74

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kris Monroe had a career-high 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help North Carolina Central hold off Coppin State 77-74 on Monday night.

Monroe hit 5 of 6 shots from 3-point range for NCC’s Eagles (12-11, 7-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Justin Wright had 19 points. Randy Miller Jr. added 14 points and Eric Boone scored 10.

Mike Hood had 17 points for CSU’s Eagles (5-19, 4-5). Sita Conteh and Nendah Tarke added 14 points apiece.

North Carolina Central improves to 2-0 against Coppin State on the season. North Carolina Central defeated Coppin State 69-68 on Feb. 5.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.