Montana St. 72, Idaho St. 54

MONTANA ST. (18-5)

Belo 4-5 0-2 8, Mohamed 2-4 0-0 4, Adamu 6-9 2-2 15, Bishop 1-6 1-4 3, Patterson 3-5 0-0 7, Gazelas 3-5 7-7 15, Battle 5-10 1-1 12, Osobor 3-3 2-3 8, Tynes 0-1 0-0 0, Lecholat 0-1 0-0 0, Fernandez 0-0 0-0 0, McMahon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-49 13-19 72.

IDAHO ST. (4-17)

Porter 2-4 6-7 10, Rodriguez 1-6 0-0 2, Burgin 1-6 2-2 4, Cool 2-7 7-9 11, Sorensen 3-8 0-1 6, Smellie 1-5 3-6 5, Carr 1-2 0-0 2, Taylor 1-1 0-0 3, Parker 2-3 6-8 10, Visentin 0-2 0-0 0, Buzangu 0-0 1-2 1, Tamba 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-44 25-35 54.

Halftime_Montana St. 35-23. 3-Point Goals_Montana St. 5-15 (Gazelas 2-3, Adamu 1-2, Battle 1-3, Patterson 1-3, Belo 0-1, Lecholat 0-1, Bishop 0-2), Idaho St. 1-10 (Taylor 1-1, Carr 0-1, Rodriguez 0-1, Cool 0-2, Smellie 0-2, Burgin 0-3). Fouled Out_Osobor. Rebounds_Montana St. 30 (Osobor 7), Idaho St. 26 (Rodriguez 5). Assists_Montana St. 10 (Mohamed 3), Idaho St. 3 (Sorensen 2). Total Fouls_Montana St. 24, Idaho St. 22. A_1,027 (8,000).

