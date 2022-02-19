Montana St. 76, S. Utah 71

MONTANA ST. (21-6)
Belo 5-7 2-2 12, Mohamed 1-5 6-6 9, Adamu 5-7 0-0 10, Bishop 8-16 1-1 19, Patterson 1-2 0-0 2, Battle 4-12 8-8 17, Osobor 3-3 0-0 6, Lecholat 0-0 1-2 1, Gazelas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 18-19 76.
S. UTAH (16-9)
Fausett 3-6 3-5 11, Spurgin 6-7 2-2 14, Jones 1-9 0-0 3, Knight 2-10 4-4 8, Marin 6-12 0-0 13, Butler 4-7 1-2 11, Moody 3-7 4-4 11, Barnes 0-0 0-0 0, Fleming 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 14-17 71.
Halftime_Montana St. 33-32. 3-Point Goals_Montana St. 4-12 (Bishop 2-4, Mohamed 1-2, Battle 1-3, Adamu 0-1, Gazelas 0-1, Patterson 0-1), S. Utah 7-24 (Fausett 2-3, Butler 2-4, Marin 1-3, Moody 1-5, Jones 1-7, Knight 0-1, Spurgin 0-1). Fouled Out_Knight. Rebounds_Montana St. 31 (Belo, Mohamed 7), S. Utah 18 (Fausett 6). Assists_Montana St. 11 (Mohamed, Adamu 3), S. Utah 9 (Knight 5). Total Fouls_Montana St. 17, S. Utah 19. A_1,360 (5,300).
