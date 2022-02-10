Montana St. 77, Portland St. 74

PORTLAND ST. (8-14)
Thomas 6-14 4-5 16, Alley 9-17 0-0 18, Burke 3-7 0-0 8, Dawson 0-3 0-0 0, Starks 1-3 0-0 2, Squire 7-9 1-1 16, Ruffin 3-9 4-4 10, Curtiss 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 31-66 9-10 74.
MONTANA ST. (19-5)
Belo 5-7 2-3 12, Mohamed 6-8 2-4 16, Adamu 4-10 3-4 11, Bishop 1-9 0-1 3, Patterson 4-5 0-0 12, Battle 5-8 0-0 13, Osobor 1-4 3-4 5, Gazelas 0-1 0-0 0, Lecholat 0-0 2-4 2, Tynes 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 27-53 12-20 77.
Halftime_Montana St. 40-33. 3-Point Goals_Portland St. 3-17 (Burke 2-6, Squire 1-1, Alley 0-2, Dawson 0-2, Ruffin 0-3, Thomas 0-3), Montana St. 11-19 (Patterson 4-5, Battle 3-4, Mohamed 2-2, Tynes 1-1, Bishop 1-4, Gazelas 0-1, Adamu 0-2). Fouled Out_Curtiss. Rebounds_Portland St. 22 (Alley 5), Montana St. 31 (Mohamed 8). Assists_Portland St. 8 (Burke, Squire 3), Montana St. 14 (Bishop 7). Total Fouls_Portland St. 16, Montana St. 10. A_3,556 (8,455).
