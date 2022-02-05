Montana St. 78, Weber St. 57

MONTANA ST. (17-5)

Belo 7-8 3-6 17, Mohamed 4-6 0-0 9, Adamu 7-13 0-0 17, Bishop 7-11 0-0 18, Patterson 0-1 0-0 0, Battle 6-11 0-0 15, Gazelas 0-1 0-0 0, Osobor 0-3 0-0 0, Lecholat 0-2 2-2 2, Tynes 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-57 5-8 78.

WEBER ST. (18-6)

Jones 2-6 0-2 4, Bassett 1-6 0-0 2, Jawara 5-10 1-2 14, McEwen 3-9 5-7 11, Overton 3-10 2-2 8, Porter 4-6 0-0 11, Koehler 2-4 2-2 6, Tew 0-1 1-2 1, Cunningham 0-2 0-0 0, Kozak 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 11-17 57.

Halftime_Montana St. 37-29. 3-Point Goals_Montana St. 11-21 (Bishop 4-7, Adamu 3-4, Battle 3-6, Mohamed 1-2, Gazelas 0-1, Patterson 0-1), Weber St. 6-20 (Jawara 3-3, Porter 3-5, Koehler 0-1, Kozak 0-1, Overton 0-1, Jones 0-2, Bassett 0-3, McEwen 0-4). Rebounds_Montana St. 38 (Mohamed 9), Weber St. 24 (Jones 11). Assists_Montana St. 13 (Belo, Adamu, Bishop, Battle 2), Weber St. 5 (Jones 3). Total Fouls_Montana St. 15, Weber St. 14. A_6,329 (11,592).

