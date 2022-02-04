Montana State visits Weber State after McEwen’s 32-point performance

Montana State Bobcats (16-5, 8-2 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (18-5, 11-1 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State hosts the Montana State Bobcats after Koby McEwen scored 32 points in Weber State’s 80-75 win against the Montana Grizzlies.

The Wildcats have gone 9-3 in home games. Weber State averages 78.9 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The Bobcats have gone 8-2 against Big Sky opponents. Montana State averages 76.8 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won 85-75 in the last matchup on Dec. 31. McEwen led the Wildcats with 31 points, and Jubrile Belo led the Bobcats with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: McEwen is shooting 46.4% and averaging 18.2 points for the Wildcats. Jamison Overton is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Weber State.

Xavier Bishop is averaging 13 points and 4.7 assists for the Bobcats. Belo is averaging 11.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 84.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 72.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

