Montana visits Idaho following Dixon’s 31-point game

Montana Grizzlies (17-9, 10-5 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (6-18, 3-11 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho faces the Montana Grizzlies after Mikey Dixon scored 31 points in Idaho’s 83-79 win over the Weber State Wildcats.

The Vandals are 5-6 on their home court. Idaho is fourth in the Big Sky shooting 36.7% from downtown, led by Dixon shooting 43.6% from 3-point range.

The Grizzlies are 10-5 in Big Sky play. Montana is eighth in the Big Sky with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Bannan averaging 6.8.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Grizzlies won 81-62 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Bannan led the Grizzlies with 18 points, and Trevante Anderson led the Vandals with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dixon is scoring 17.7 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Vandals. Anderson is averaging 16.1 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the last 10 games for Idaho.

Bannan is averaging 14.3 points and eight rebounds for the Grizzlies. Robby Beasley III is averaging 13.8 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Montana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.