Morales leads Wagner over Central Connecticut 54-52

The Associated Press
February 3, 2022 9:48 pm
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Alex Morales had 11 points and six rebounds as Wagner won its 12th consecutive game, holding off Central Connecticut 54-52 on Thursday night.

DeLonnie Hunt had 10 points for Wagner (15-2, 9-0 Northeast Conference). Ja’Mier Fletcher added seven rebounds.

Wagner totaled 16 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Andre Snoddy had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils (5-18, 2-8). Joe Ostrowsky added 10 points and Stephane Ayangma had 13 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

