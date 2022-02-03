Morehead St. 75, Tennessee Tech 68

TENNESSEE TECH (5-17)

Diarra 0-3 0-0 0, Ramsey 3-9 1-2 7, White 5-13 2-2 13, Davidson 3-8 0-0 8, Pettway 5-7 0-2 10, Clay 8-15 3-3 22, Wood 2-8 1-2 5, Sylla 0-1 3-4 3. Totals 26-64 10-15 68.

MOREHEAD ST. (18-6)

Broome 12-19 1-1 25, Cooper 3-7 2-2 10, Hollowell 2-7 0-0 5, Potter 5-7 2-3 14, Wolfe 3-7 4-6 11, Hall 1-5 2-4 4, Sebree 2-4 0-0 4, Bryan 1-3 0-0 2, Thelwell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 11-16 75.

Halftime_Morehead St. 31-25. 3-Point Goals_Tennessee Tech 6-15 (Clay 3-7, Davidson 2-3, White 1-4, Diarra 0-1), Morehead St. 6-18 (Cooper 2-4, Potter 2-4, Wolfe 1-1, Hollowell 1-6, Hall 0-3). Rebounds_Tennessee Tech 25 (Sylla 9), Morehead St. 40 (Broome 14). Assists_Tennessee Tech 14 (Davidson, Wood 3), Morehead St. 19 (Cooper 9). Total Fouls_Tennessee Tech 18, Morehead St. 12. A_1,069 (6,500).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.