Morehead St. 77, Austin Peay 52

AUSTIN PEAY (7-13)

Hutchins-Everett 5-7 0-0 11, Calderon 2-9 0-0 6, Paez 1-3 0-0 2, Walker 2-6 2-2 6, Woodard 1-3 2-2 4, Ware 1-4 0-0 2, Silver 0-6 0-0 0, Peavy 2-5 3-4 8, Copeland 1-3 0-0 3, Stone-Carrawell 1-3 0-0 2, Bates 0-0 0-2 0, Clements 0-0 1-2 1, Roberts 3-3 0-0 7. Totals 19-52 8-12 52.

MOREHEAD ST. (19-6)

Broome 9-9 0-0 18, Cooper 2-4 1-1 6, Hollowell 3-7 0-0 8, Potter 4-8 2-4 13, Wolfe 4-5 0-1 8, Hall 1-7 0-0 3, Bryan 2-3 0-0 4, Thelwell 1-3 0-0 2, Sebree 3-5 0-0 8, Redding 2-3 2-2 7, May 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-55 5-8 77.

Halftime_Morehead St. 43-20. 3-Point Goals_Austin Peay 6-20 (Calderon 2-8, Copeland 1-1, Hutchins-Everett 1-1, Roberts 1-1, Peavy 1-2, Paez 0-1, Silver 0-2, Stone-Carrawell 0-2, Ware 0-2), Morehead St. 10-27 (Potter 3-6, Sebree 2-4, Hollowell 2-6, Cooper 1-1, Redding 1-2, Hall 1-5, May 0-1, Thelwell 0-1, Wolfe 0-1). Rebounds_Austin Peay 26 (Hutchins-Everett, Ware, Peavy 4), Morehead St. 30 (Broome 10). Assists_Austin Peay 7 (Paez 4), Morehead St. 24 (Hall 6). Total Fouls_Austin Peay 13, Morehead St. 17. A_1,915 (6,500).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.