Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Morehead St. 82, E. Illinois 46

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 10:47 pm
< a min read
      

MOREHEAD ST. (21-9)

Broome 8-10 2-5 18, Cooper 3-4 0-1 8, Hollowell 1-7 2-2 5, Potter 3-7 0-0 7, Wolfe 3-3 0-0 8, Hall 6-10 0-2 14, Sebree 2-3 0-0 6, Thelwell 1-5 1-2 3, Bryan 4-5 2-2 10, May 1-1 0-0 3, Redding 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-55 7-14 82.

E. ILLINOIS (5-25)

Bizimana 1-6 0-0 2, Friday 2-5 0-0 4, Charles 2-10 2-3 7, Lane 2-9 4-7 9, Luers 7-14 1-1 15, Rufino Bolis 2-6 0-0 4, Schnyders 1-1 1-2 3, Shumpert 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 17-51 10-15 46.

Halftime_Morehead St. 33-22. 3-Point Goals_Morehead St. 11-27 (Sebree 2-2, Wolfe 2-2, Cooper 2-3, Hall 2-4, May 1-1, Potter 1-5, Hollowell 1-7, Broome 0-1, Thelwell 0-2), E. Illinois 2-11 (Lane 1-2, Charles 1-6, Rufino Bolis 0-1, Bizimana 0-2). Fouled Out_Friday. Rebounds_Morehead St. 32 (Broome 9), E. Illinois 24 (Bizimana, Lane, Rufino Bolis 5). Assists_Morehead St. 18 (Cooper, Hall 4), E. Illinois 7 (Luers 3). Total Fouls_Morehead St. 15, E. Illinois 14. A_832 (5,400).

        Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|3 Ramstein AB Tech Expo
3|3 Addressing Learning Loss With...
3|3 SQL Server Resilience with Pure Cloud...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!