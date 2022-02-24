Morehead St. 82, E. Illinois 46

MOREHEAD ST. (21-9)
Broome 8-10 2-5 18, Cooper 3-4 0-1 8, Hollowell 1-7 2-2 5, Potter 3-7 0-0 7, Wolfe 3-3 0-0 8, Hall 6-10 0-2 14, Sebree 2-3 0-0 6, Thelwell 1-5 1-2 3, Bryan 4-5 2-2 10, May 1-1 0-0 3, Redding 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-55 7-14 82.
E. ILLINOIS (5-25)
Bizimana 1-6 0-0 2, Friday 2-5 0-0 4, Charles 2-10 2-3 7, Lane 2-9 4-7 9, Luers 7-14 1-1 15, Rufino Bolis 2-6 0-0 4, Schnyders 1-1 1-2 3, Shumpert 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 17-51 10-15 46.
Halftime_Morehead St. 33-22. 3-Point Goals_Morehead St. 11-27 (Sebree 2-2, Wolfe 2-2, Cooper 2-3, Hall 2-4, May 1-1, Potter 1-5, Hollowell 1-7, Broome 0-1, Thelwell 0-2), E. Illinois 2-11 (Lane 1-2, Charles 1-6, Rufino Bolis 0-1, Bizimana 0-2). Fouled Out_Friday. Rebounds_Morehead St. 32 (Broome 9), E. Illinois 24 (Bizimana, Lane, Rufino Bolis 5). Assists_Morehead St. 18 (Cooper, Hall 4), E. Illinois 7 (Luers 3). Total Fouls_Morehead St. 15, E. Illinois 14. A_832 (5,400).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.