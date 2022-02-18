Trending:
Morehead State hosts Southeast Missouri State after Reed’s 35-point outing

The Associated Press
February 18, 2022 2:02 am
Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (11-16, 6-8 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (20-8, 12-3 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State faces the Morehead State Eagles after Eric Reed Jr. scored 35 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 98-94 loss to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Eagles are 12-1 in home games. Morehead State is the top team in the OVC shooting 36.2% from downtown, led by Jake Wolfe shooting 51.2% from 3-point range.

The Redhawks are 6-8 in conference play. Southeast Missouri State gives up 78.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.9 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Eagles won 74-73 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Johni Broome led the Eagles with 21 points, and Chris Harris led the Redhawks with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Broome is averaging 16.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and four blocks for the Eagles. Skyelar Potter is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

Nygal Russell is averaging 8.1 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Redhawks. Reed is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 67.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

