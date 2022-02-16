Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Moreno lifts E. Kentucky past North Alabama 80-76 in OT

The Associated Press
February 16, 2022 10:29 pm
< a min read
      

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Michael Moreno scored a season-high 24 points and Eastern Kentucky edged past North Alabama 80-76 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Jomaru Brown added 22 points and six steal for the Colonels.

Devontae Blanton had 16 points and eight rebounds for Eastern Kentucky (12-15, 4-9 Atlantic Sun Conference). Curt Lewis added eight rebounds.

C.J. Brim tied a career high with 22 points for the Lions (9-17, 2-11), whose losing streak reached five games. Daniel Ortiz added 19 points and Aleksa Matic had 12 points and six rebounds.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

The Colonels evened the season series against the Lions. North Alabama defeated Eastern Kentucky 76-75 on Jan. 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|23 2022 - FAR Supplement - DARS - DISA
2|23 Breaking Down Barriers to Collaboration
2|23 govAccess/Vision CMS: Custom Content...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

All aboard!