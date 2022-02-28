Morgan St. 82, Md.-Eastern Shore 48

MD.-EASTERN SHORE (10-14)
Pollard 1-2 0-4 2, Thompson 2-4 0-0 6, Davis 2-4 2-2 6, Phillip 5-14 0-0 10, Voyles 3-8 0-0 7, London 1-6 4-5 7, Nugent 3-8 0-0 6, Akinsanya 1-2 1-2 3, Anderson 0-1 1-2 1, Milivojevic 0-1 0-0 0, Mensah 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-51 8-15 48.
MORGAN ST. (11-13)
Venning 3-3 1-1 7, Devonish 0-3 1-2 1, Miller 6-9 2-4 14, Moore 1-3 0-0 3, Woods 2-4 0-2 4, Grantsaan 8-15 1-2 19, Ware 6-7 1-2 17, Burke 3-5 1-1 7, McGee 4-5 0-0 8, Bowens 0-1 0-0 0, Nnamene 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 34-57 7-14 82.
Halftime_Morgan St. 46-24. 3-Point Goals_Md.-Eastern Shore 4-22 (Thompson 2-4, Voyles 1-3, London 1-5, Mensah 0-1, Davis 0-2, Nugent 0-2, Phillip 0-5), Morgan St. 7-15 (Ware 4-5, Grantsaan 2-3, Moore 1-2, Bowens 0-1, Burke 0-1, McGee 0-1, Miller 0-1, Woods 0-1). Rebounds_Md.-Eastern Shore 18 (Pollard 7), Morgan St. 31 (Miller, Grantsaan 7). Assists_Md.-Eastern Shore 10 (Thompson 3), Morgan St. 23 (Devonish 6). Total Fouls_Md.-Eastern Shore 10, Morgan St. 10. A_3,956 (4,250).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.