Morgan St. 85, Norfolk St. 74

NORFOLK ST. (18-6)
Bankston 5-10 2-2 12, Tate 2-7 2-2 7, Bryant 8-18 3-5 20, Hawkins 6-12 4-6 18, Jenkins 2-5 2-2 8, Anderson 1-1 2-2 5, Chambers 1-1 2-2 4, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Bottoms 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 17-21 74.
MORGAN ST. (9-13)
Venning 4-7 0-0 8, Devonish 5-12 1-2 11, Miller 4-7 3-4 11, Moore 2-4 0-0 5, Woods 2-6 4-4 8, Grantsaan 6-9 4-5 17, Ware 6-8 0-0 15, McGee 1-5 2-2 4, Burke 3-5 0-0 6, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Nnamene 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-63 14-17 85.
Halftime_Norfolk St. 44-36. 3-Point Goals_Norfolk St. 7-25 (Jenkins 2-3, Hawkins 2-7, Anderson 1-1, Tate 1-5, Bryant 1-8, Bottoms 0-1), Morgan St. 5-9 (Ware 3-4, Grantsaan 1-1, Moore 1-2, Burke 0-1, McGee 0-1). Rebounds_Norfolk St. 25 (Tate 8), Morgan St. 32 (Grantsaan 8). Assists_Norfolk St. 15 (Hawkins 5), Morgan St. 24 (Devonish 9). Total Fouls_Norfolk St. 17, Morgan St. 17. A_2,891 (4,250).
