Morgan State visits Howard after Foster’s 22-point performance

Morgan State Bears (8-12, 3-5 MEAC) vs. Howard Bison (13-10, 6-3 MEAC)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Howard -7.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Howard hosts the Morgan State Bears after Kyle Foster scored 22 points in Howard’s 77-71 win over the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Bison have gone 6-3 in home games. Howard is seventh in the MEAC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Randy Brumant averaging 1.8.

The Bears have gone 3-5 against MEAC opponents. Morgan State is sixth in the MEAC with 32.3 rebounds per game led by Lagio Grantsaan averaging 5.8.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Bison won the last meeting 91-82 on Jan. 22. Brumant scored 22 points points to help lead the Bison to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foster is shooting 49.5% and averaging 15.7 points for the Bison. William Settle is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Howard.

De’Torrion Ware is averaging 10.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bears. Grantsaan is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

