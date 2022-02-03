Trending:
Morse lifts James Madison past Northeastern 76-71

The Associated Press
February 3, 2022 9:25 pm
BOSTON (AP) — Vado Morse had 25 points as James Madison narrowly beat Northeastern 76-71 on Thursday night.

Charles Falden had 11 points for James Madison (13-7, 4-5 Colonial Athletic Association). Terrence Edwards added 10 points. Tyree Ihenacho had seven rebounds.

Nikola Djogo scored a career-high 24 points and had seven rebounds for the Huskies (6-16, 0-11), who have now lost 12 straight games. Chris Doherty added 17 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks. Jahmyl Telfort had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

