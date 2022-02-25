Mosley leads Missouri State against Evansville after 33-point game

Missouri State Bears (21-9, 12-5 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (6-22, 2-15 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State takes on the Evansville Purple Aces after Isiaih Mosley scored 33 points in Missouri State’s 83-67 victory over the Bradley Braves.

The Purple Aces have gone 4-8 in home games. Evansville allows 69.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.3 points per game.

The Bears are 12-5 in MVC play. Missouri State scores 77.4 points and has outscored opponents by 9.5 points per game.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in MVC play. The Bears won the last meeting 72-58 on Jan. 30. Gaige Prim scored 23 points to help lead the Bears to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shamar Givance is averaging 13.6 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Purple Aces. Blaise Beauchamp is averaging 6.9 points and one rebound while shooting 38.3% over the past 10 games for Evansville.

Mosley is averaging 20 points and six rebounds for the Bears. Prim is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 1-9, averaging 56.9 points, 24.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.