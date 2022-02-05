Mosley leads Missouri State against Loyola Chicago after 22-point game

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (17-4, 8-2 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (17-7, 8-3 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State faces the Loyola Chicago Ramblers after Isiaih Mosley scored 22 points in Missouri State’s 69-54 victory over the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Bears have gone 9-3 in home games. Missouri State scores 78.1 points while outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game.

The Ramblers are 8-2 in MVC play. Loyola Chicago is fifth in the MVC with 6.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Aher Uguak averaging 1.3.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in MVC play. The Bears won the last matchup 79-69 on Jan. 22. Mosley scored 40 points points to help lead the Bears to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lu’Cye Patterson is averaging 6.6 points for the Bears. Mosley is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

Lucas Williamson is averaging 13 points for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 6.5 points over the past 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Ramblers: 8-2, averaging 69.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

