Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Mosley scores 33 to lead Missouri St. over Bradley 83-67

The Associated Press
February 23, 2022 10:21 pm
< a min read
      

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley had 33 points and 11 rebounds as Missouri State beat Bradley 83-67 on Wednesday night.

Donovan Clay had 17 points and seven rebounds for Missouri State (21-9, 12-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Gaige Prim added 14 points. Lu’Cye Patterson had five steals.

Connor Hickman had 15 points for the Braves (16-13, 10-7). Malevy Leons added 15 points. Ville Tahvanainen had seven rebounds.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Braves on the season. Missouri State defeated Bradley 71-69 on Jan. 5.

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|2 Patch Barracks Tech Expo
3|2 If You Aren't Worried About...
3|2 GSAXcess Training - Reporting Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!