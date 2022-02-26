Mount St. Mary’s 65, CCSU 46

MOUNT ST. MARY’S (13-15)
Cordilia 0-2 0-0 0, Offurum 4-6 4-5 12, Opoku 6-10 2-2 14, Benjamin 6-16 2-3 19, Thomas 1-2 0-0 3, Reaves 3-5 0-0 9, Leffew 0-3 0-0 0, Gibson 1-1 1-2 3, Barton 2-4 1-1 5. Totals 23-49 10-13 65.
CCSU (7-23)
Brown 1-3 0-0 2, Krishnan 2-9 3-5 9, Mitchell 2-7 4-4 10, Scantlebury 5-13 6-8 18, Snoddy 2-6 0-0 4, McLaughlin 1-4 0-0 3, Ostrowsky 0-2 0-0 0, Ayangma 0-1 0-0 0, Sweatman 0-2 0-0 0, Dehnavi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-47 13-17 46.
Halftime_Mount St. Mary’s 34-18. 3-Point Goals_Mount St. Mary’s 9-20 (Benjamin 5-10, Reaves 3-5, Thomas 1-1, Offurum 0-1, Leffew 0-3), CCSU 7-24 (Mitchell 2-5, Scantlebury 2-6, Krishnan 2-9, McLaughlin 1-3, Ostrowsky 0-1). Rebounds_Mount St. Mary’s 30 (Opoku 10), CCSU 30 (Snoddy 8). Assists_Mount St. Mary’s 18 (Benjamin 8), CCSU 5 (Scantlebury 3). Total Fouls_Mount St. Mary’s 18, CCSU 15. A_1,331 (2,654).
