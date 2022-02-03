Mount St. Mary’s 69, Merrimack 53

MERRIMACK (8-14)

Minor 3-8 0-0 6, Edmead 2-12 4-4 8, McKoy 2-5 0-0 5, Watkins 3-8 0-0 7, Reid 5-13 4-5 16, Filchner 3-3 1-1 8, Derring 1-2 0-0 3, Berry 0-1 0-0 0, Isaacson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 9-10 53.

MOUNT ST. MARY’S (11-10)

M.Jefferson 5-11 2-4 12, Offurum 2-5 3-4 7, Opoku 6-10 0-1 12, Benjamin 3-11 1-2 7, Thomas 2-4 0-0 6, Leffew 6-9 0-0 15, Reaves 4-5 0-0 8, Gibson 0-2 0-0 0, Barton 0-0 0-0 0, Cordilia 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-58 6-11 69.

Halftime_Mount St. Mary’s 29-24. 3-Point Goals_Merrimack 6-21 (Reid 2-8, Filchner 1-1, Watkins 1-1, Derring 1-2, McKoy 1-4, Berry 0-1, Isaacson 0-1, Edmead 0-3), Mount St. Mary’s 5-12 (Leffew 3-3, Thomas 2-3, Gibson 0-2, Benjamin 0-4). Rebounds_Merrimack 27 (Minor 14), Mount St. Mary’s 37 (M.Jefferson 12). Assists_Merrimack 9 (Watkins 4), Mount St. Mary’s 17 (Benjamin 6). Total Fouls_Merrimack 12, Mount St. Mary’s 11. A_1,739 (3,500).

