Mount St. Mary’s hosts conference rival LIU

Long Island Sharks (12-13, 9-6 NEC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (12-15, 8-5 NEC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jalen Benjamin and the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers host Tyrn Flowers and the Long Island Sharks in NEC play Saturday.

The Mountaineers are 7-4 on their home court. Mount St. Mary’s is seventh in the NEC with 27.4 points per game in the paint led by Nana Opoku averaging 1.8.

The Sharks are 9-6 in NEC play. LIU has a 3-9 record against teams above .500.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Sharks won the last meeting 74-57 on Jan. 7. Flowers scored 23 points to help lead the Sharks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benjamin is shooting 40.6% and averaging 12.9 points for the Mountaineers. Deandre Thomas is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Flowers averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, scoring 19.6 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Eral Penn is averaging 16.8 points, eight rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for LIU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 65.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Sharks: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 39.9 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

