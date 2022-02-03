Murray St. 65, Austin Peay 53

MURRAY ST. (21-2)

Burns 5-7 0-0 10, Williams 2-6 0-0 4, Brown 6-13 2-3 17, Collins 3-6 0-0 8, Hill 4-14 2-3 12, Hannibal 2-4 4-4 8, Skipper-Brown 1-1 1-4 3, D.Smith 1-3 0-0 3, McMullen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 9-14 65.

AUSTIN PEAY (7-12)

Hutchins-Everett 5-10 1-2 12, Calderon 5-12 0-0 15, Paez 2-5 2-2 8, Walker 5-6 1-2 11, Woodard 0-3 0-0 0, Silver 2-5 0-0 4, Copeland 0-1 0-0 0, Peavy 0-2 1-2 1, Ware 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-45 5-8 53.

Halftime_Murray St. 35-31. 3-Point Goals_Murray St. 8-26 (Brown 3-8, Collins 2-3, Hill 2-8, D.Smith 1-3, Hannibal 0-2, Williams 0-2), Austin Peay 8-20 (Calderon 5-9, Paez 2-4, Hutchins-Everett 1-2, Silver 0-2, Woodard 0-3). Rebounds_Murray St. 31 (Brown 8), Austin Peay 27 (Walker 8). Assists_Murray St. 13 (Hill 6), Austin Peay 16 (Paez 7). Total Fouls_Murray St. 15, Austin Peay 15. A_971 (7,257).

