Murray St. 91, Austin Peay 56

AUSTIN PEAY (10-14)
Hutchins-Everett 4-8 4-5 12, Calderon 0-2 0-0 0, Paez 3-8 0-0 8, Walker 4-10 0-0 8, Woodard 1-2 0-0 3, Copeland 0-9 0-0 0, Stone-Carrawell 3-8 2-2 11, Silver 3-6 1-3 9, Peavy 0-3 1-2 1, Ware 1-3 2-2 4, Bates 0-1 0-0 0, Clements 0-0 0-0 0, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-60 10-14 56.
MURRAY ST. (25-2)
Burns 5-7 1-1 11, Williams 12-15 0-0 25, Brown 4-7 2-2 13, Collins 1-3 0-0 2, Hill 4-8 2-2 11, Hannibal 5-7 0-1 10, McMullen 2-4 2-2 6, D.Smith 3-4 3-4 11, Bostick 0-0 0-0 0, Sivills 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 36-56 12-14 91.
Halftime_Murray St. 49-23. 3-Point Goals_Austin Peay 8-30 (Stone-Carrawell 3-6, Paez 2-5, Silver 2-5, Woodard 1-2, Bates 0-1, Peavy 0-1, Walker 0-1, Ware 0-1, Hutchins-Everett 0-2, Copeland 0-6), Murray St. 7-17 (Brown 3-5, D.Smith 2-3, Hill 1-3, Williams 1-3, Collins 0-1, Hannibal 0-1, Thomas 0-1). Rebounds_Austin Peay 23 (Walker, Ware 5), Murray St. 37 (Williams, McMullen 7). Assists_Austin Peay 9 (Walker, Copeland 2), Murray St. 15 (Hill 6). Total Fouls_Austin Peay 14, Murray St. 14.
