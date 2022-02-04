Murray State takes on SIU-Edwardsville, aims for 12th straight win

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-15, 1-8 OVC) at Murray State Racers (21-2, 11-0 OVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State seeks to continue its 11-game win streak with a victory over SIU-Edwardsville.

The Racers have gone 12-0 at home. Murray State has a 16-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cougars are 1-8 in conference games. SIU-Edwardsville ranks fourth in the OVC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Deejuan Pruitt averaging 4.7.

The teams play for the second time this season in OVC play. The Racers won the last meeting 74-69 on Jan. 8. Tevin Brown scored 18 points points to help lead the Racers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is scoring 17.4 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Racers. K.J. Williams is averaging 16.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games for Murray State.

Ray’Sean Taylor averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Pruitt is averaging 12.3 points and 8.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 10-0, averaging 76.1 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Cougars: 1-9, averaging 69.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

