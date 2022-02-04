Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Muszynski carries Belmont past Tennessee St. 88-61

The Associated Press
February 4, 2022 12:04 am
< a min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nick Muszynski had 24 points as Belmont romped past Tennessee State 88-61 on Thursday night.

Muszynski shot 9 for 10 from the floor. He added four assists.

JaCobi Wood had 17 points for Belmont (18-5, 8-2 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Ben Sheppard added 15 points and seven rebounds. Grayson Murphy had six assists and six steals.

Shakem Johnson had 11 points for the Tigers (9-14, 4-7). Carlos Marshall Jr. added 10 points. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. had 10 points.

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|10 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
2|10 Ask Me Anything: HUSTLE Defense...
2|10 "Wraparound the Clock" -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard petty officer learns how to dive in cold water