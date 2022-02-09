N.C. A&T faces Charleston Southern, looks to end 5-game skid

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-18, 1-9 Big South) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (9-15, 4-6 Big South)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: N.C. A&T -9.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T enters the matchup with Charleston Southern as losers of five straight games.

The Aggies are 5-2 in home games. N.C. A&T is 4-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The Buccaneers are 1-9 in conference matchups. Charleston Southern ranks third in the Big South with 34.3 rebounds per game led by Cheikh Faye averaging 5.5.

The Aggies and Buccaneers square off Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Watson is averaging 12.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Aggies. Demetric Horton is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

Faye is averaging 8.6 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Tahlik Chavez is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Buccaneers: 2-8, averaging 62.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

