N. Colorado 100, S. Utah 95

S. UTAH (16-8)
Fausett 7-11 4-5 20, Spurgin 8-9 5-10 22, Jones 5-7 5-6 17, Knight 6-10 3-3 15, Marin 2-6 1-2 6, Butler 3-8 0-0 8, Barnes 2-3 0-0 5, Moody 1-1 0-0 2, Moore 0-2 0-0 0, Fleming 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-58 18-26 95.
N. COLORADO (14-11)
Jongkuch 5-5 1-2 11, Hume 3-4 1-2 8, Johnson 7-10 8-8 24, Kountz 12-19 4-5 30, Kuxhausen 2-7 0-0 6, Knecht 5-8 2-3 13, Kennedy 2-2 0-0 6, Melvin 1-1 0-0 2, Bloch 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 37-57 16-20 100.
Halftime_N. Colorado 44-35. 3-Point Goals_S. Utah 9-19 (Butler 2-3, Jones 2-3, Fausett 2-4, Spurgin 1-1, Barnes 1-2, Marin 1-4, Moore 0-2), N. Colorado 10-20 (Johnson 2-2, Kennedy 2-2, Kountz 2-4, Kuxhausen 2-6, Hume 1-2, Knecht 1-4). Fouled Out_Knight, Marin, Jongkuch, Hume. Rebounds_S. Utah 22 (Fausett, Knight, Butler 5), N. Colorado 27 (Jongkuch 8). Assists_S. Utah 11 (Knight 6), N. Colorado 13 (Johnson 6). Total Fouls_S. Utah 21, N. Colorado 20. A_1,024 (2,734).
