N. Colorado 74, N. Arizona 71

N. COLORADO (11-11)

Jongkuch 4-6 1-2 9, Hume 4-7 0-0 10, Johnson 6-11 1-1 17, Kountz 11-21 2-2 24, Kuxhausen 5-10 0-0 12, Bloch 0-1 0-0 0, Knecht 1-5 0-0 2, Kennedy 0-1 0-0 0, Melvin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 4-5 74.

N. ARIZONA (8-14)

Haymon 4-12 0-0 10, Mains 4-7 0-0 11, Towt 5-6 2-4 12, Cone 8-24 0-1 19, Jackson 3-6 3-5 10, Stark 1-4 0-0 3, Green 1-2 0-0 2, Richards 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-64 5-10 71.

Halftime_N. Arizona 34-29. 3-Point Goals_N. Colorado 8-22 (Johnson 4-4, Hume 2-4, Kuxhausen 2-6, Bloch 0-1, Kennedy 0-1, Knecht 0-3, Kountz 0-3), N. Arizona 10-29 (Mains 3-5, Cone 3-13, Haymon 2-6, Stark 1-2, Jackson 1-3). Rebounds_N. Colorado 30 (Hume 8), N. Arizona 36 (Towt 9). Assists_N. Colorado 8 (Johnson 4), N. Arizona 16 (Cone 11). Total Fouls_N. Colorado 15, N. Arizona 13. A_1,239 (11,230).

