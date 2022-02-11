N. Colorado 79, Sacramento St. 61

N. COLORADO (13-11)
Jongkuch 7-9 0-1 14, Hume 3-7 2-2 10, Johnson 2-7 0-0 4, Kountz 12-19 1-2 27, Kuxhausen 5-12 2-3 15, Knecht 3-7 0-0 7, Bloch 1-2 0-0 2, Melvin 0-0 0-0 0, Kennedy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-64 5-8 79.
SACRAMENTO ST. (6-14)
Komagum 0-3 2-2 2, Chappell 1-6 1-2 3, FitzPatrick 2-8 0-0 6, Wilbon 6-8 0-0 14, Fowler 10-19 9-9 29, Ford 0-1 0-0 0, Greene 0-1 0-0 0, Highler 0-2 0-0 0, Hardee 0-1 1-2 1, Barros 1-3 0-0 2, McCullough 0-0 0-0 0, Holley 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 22-55 13-15 61.
Halftime_N. Colorado 38-32. 3-Point Goals_N. Colorado 8-26 (Kuxhausen 3-9, Hume 2-5, Kountz 2-5, Knecht 1-2, Bloch 0-1, Kennedy 0-1, Johnson 0-3), Sacramento St. 4-19 (Wilbon 2-3, FitzPatrick 2-8, Ford 0-1, Barros 0-2, Chappell 0-2, Fowler 0-3). Rebounds_N. Colorado 36 (Jongkuch 10), Sacramento St. 25 (Komagum 6). Assists_N. Colorado 14 (Johnson, Kountz 4), Sacramento St. 7 (Fowler 5). Total Fouls_N. Colorado 13, Sacramento St. 13. A_916 (1,012).
