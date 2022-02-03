N. Dakota St. 71, Omaha 64

OMAHA (4-19)

Arop 0-1 4-4 4, Fidler 3-11 2-2 9, Brougham 5-5 0-2 10, Lemetti 7-13 0-0 17, Smith 2-5 0-2 5, Hughes 6-11 0-1 12, Ferrarini 3-8 0-0 7, Luedtke 0-0 0-0 0, Roe 0-3 0-0 0, Evans 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 6-11 64.

N. DAKOTA ST. (15-8)

Kreuser 3-8 0-1 7, Cook 3-6 3-4 11, Eady 5-11 3-3 15, Skunberg 4-8 3-3 11, Griesel 5-7 7-12 17, Nelson 0-3 0-0 0, Harden-Hayes 1-2 2-3 4, Morgan 2-3 2-4 6, McKinney 0-1 0-0 0, Streit 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 20-30 71.

Halftime_N. Dakota St. 37-34. 3-Point Goals_Omaha 6-10 (Lemetti 3-4, Fidler 1-1, Smith 1-1, Ferrarini 1-4), N. Dakota St. 5-18 (Cook 2-5, Eady 2-5, Kreuser 1-3, Harden-Hayes 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Skunberg 0-3). Fouled Out_Ferrarini. Rebounds_Omaha 28 (Fidler 6), N. Dakota St. 33 (Griesel 9). Assists_Omaha 8 (Lemetti 5), N. Dakota St. 7 (Eady, Griesel 2). Total Fouls_Omaha 24, N. Dakota St. 14. A_1,356 (5,700).

