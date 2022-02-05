N. Dakota St. 73, Denver 65

DENVER (9-17)

Henn 5-8 0-0 13, Tainamo 2-5 1-2 6, Gatlin 0-0 0-0 0, Hunt 3-14 7-8 13, Johnson 4-10 1-1 10, Porter 4-14 5-6 15, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Green 3-4 2-2 8, Lopez-Sanvicente 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 16-19 65.

N. DAKOTA ST. (16-8)

Kreuser 6-10 7-8 23, Cook 5-11 0-0 12, Eady 2-6 6-6 12, Skunberg 2-9 0-2 4, Griesel 2-3 0-0 4, Nelson 4-10 4-5 12, Harden-Hayes 1-4 2-2 4, Morgan 1-2 0-0 2, McKinney 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 19-23 73.

Halftime_N. Dakota St. 37-30. 3-Point Goals_Denver 7-19 (Henn 3-5, Porter 2-8, Tainamo 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Hunt 0-1), N. Dakota St. 8-26 (Kreuser 4-7, Eady 2-2, Cook 2-6, McKinney 0-1, Harden-Hayes 0-3, Nelson 0-3, Skunberg 0-4). Rebounds_Denver 31 (Tainamo, Porter 6), N. Dakota St. 39 (Kreuser, Eady 8). Assists_Denver 8 (Moore 4), N. Dakota St. 13 (Griesel 5). Total Fouls_Denver 17, N. Dakota St. 17. A_1,860 (5,700).

