N. Dakota St. 77, Oral Roberts 59

ORAL ROBERTS (17-9)
Lacis 1-4 0-0 3, Weaver 1-6 2-2 4, Abmas 8-25 2-2 21, Jurgens 0-3 0-0 0, Thompson 0-5 0-0 0, McBride 8-13 4-4 23, Lufile 2-3 0-0 4, Phipps 2-4 0-0 4, Herron 0-0 0-0 0, Plet 0-0 0-0 0, Bergens 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-64 8-8 59.
N. DAKOTA ST. (20-8)
Kreuser 3-8 4-4 13, Nelson 2-3 0-0 6, Cook 2-6 2-2 7, Eady 1-5 0-0 3, Griesel 9-17 2-2 22, Skunberg 4-5 0-0 8, Harden-Hayes 1-3 2-2 4, Morgan 3-4 3-6 9, McKinney 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 27-53 13-16 77.
Halftime_N. Dakota St. 39-34. 3-Point Goals_Oral Roberts 7-30 (McBride 3-5, Abmas 3-13, Lacis 1-4, Bergens 0-1, Phipps 0-2, Weaver 0-2, Thompson 0-3), N. Dakota St. 10-19 (Kreuser 3-4, Nelson 2-3, Griesel 2-4, McKinney 1-1, Cook 1-3, Eady 1-3, Harden-Hayes 0-1). Rebounds_Oral Roberts 25 (Lacis 6), N. Dakota St. 37 (Kreuser 9). Assists_Oral Roberts 2 (McBride, Phipps 1), N. Dakota St. 13 (Kreuser, Nelson 3). Total Fouls_Oral Roberts 12, N. Dakota St. 9. A_2,601 (5,700).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.