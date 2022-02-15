N. Illinois 64, Ball St. 58

N. ILLINOIS (7-16)
Makuoi 2-3 1-2 5, Crump 1-3 0-0 2, Hankerson 6-12 2-4 19, Thornton 2-8 1-2 6, Williams 6-14 6-6 19, Hunter 0-2 3-4 3, Okanu 3-4 4-4 10, Kueth 0-0 0-0 0, Manuel 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 20-47 17-24 64.
BALL ST. (11-14)
Thomas 3-9 4-5 11, Sparks 5-13 6-10 16, Bumbalough 2-10 0-1 5, Cochran 2-9 2-4 6, Jacobs 5-6 0-0 10, Sellers 1-2 4-4 6, Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Jihad 1-2 2-3 4. Totals 19-54 18-27 58.
Halftime_27-27. 3-Point Goals_N. Illinois 7-18 (Hankerson 5-8, Thornton 1-3, Williams 1-3, Crump 0-1, Manuel 0-1, Hunter 0-2), Ball St. 2-15 (Thomas 1-5, Bumbalough 1-8, Brown 0-1, Cochran 0-1). Fouled Out_Makuoi, Okanu, Jacobs. Rebounds_N. Illinois 31 (Makuoi, Hunter 7), Ball St. 29 (Cochran 10). Assists_N. Illinois 9 (Thornton 5), Ball St. 7 (Thomas, Cochran, Jacobs 2). Total Fouls_N. Illinois 23, Ball St. 19. A_2,918 (11,500).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments