N. Illinois 75, W. Michigan 56

N. ILLINOIS (6-13)

Makuoi 7-8 1-2 15, Crump 3-6 0-0 6, Hankerson 6-10 0-0 15, Thornton 2-5 2-2 8, Williams 6-9 2-3 15, Kueth 1-3 0-0 3, Hunter 1-2 2-2 4, Okanu 3-6 1-1 7, Russell 1-3 0-0 2, Kon 0-1 0-0 0, Manuel 0-1 0-0 0, Myrick 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-54 8-10 75.

W. MICHIGAN (4-17)

Hastings 3-7 3-6 9, Wright 0-0 0-0 0, Artis White 1-9 2-3 4, Freeman 3-5 0-0 7, Norman 10-18 0-0 24, Martin 0-3 0-0 0, McMillan 3-5 0-0 6, Smith 1-5 0-0 2, Kolp 2-2 0-2 4, Lobsinger 0-0 0-0 0, Etchison 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 5-11 56.

Halftime_N. Illinois 38-30. 3-Point Goals_N. Illinois 7-17 (Hankerson 3-6, Thornton 2-2, Williams 1-1, Kueth 1-3, Hunter 0-1, Crump 0-2, Russell 0-2), W. Michigan 5-20 (Norman 4-9, Freeman 1-2, Martin 0-1, McMillan 0-1, Smith 0-3, Artis White 0-4). Rebounds_N. Illinois 29 (Crump 8), W. Michigan 24 (Hastings 12). Assists_N. Illinois 16 (Thornton 7), W. Michigan 7 (Artis White 3). Total Fouls_N. Illinois 16, W. Michigan 15. A_1,217 (5,421).

