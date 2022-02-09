N. Iowa 53, S. Illinois 44

S. ILLINOIS (12-13)
Domask 4-14 0-0 9, Muila 1-2 0-0 2, Banks 1-4 2-2 4, Coupet 2-4 0-0 6, Jones 4-15 3-5 13, Verplancken 2-3 0-0 5, Brown 1-3 0-0 3, D’Amico 0-1 0-0 0, Filewich 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 16-48 5-7 44.
N. IOWA (14-9)
Carter 2-7 2-2 7, Berhow 3-6 0-0 7, Green 7-14 6-6 24, Heise 0-1 5-7 5, Pickford 0-1 0-0 0, Born 4-8 0-0 8, Phyfe 0-3 2-2 2, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Henry 0-0 0-0 0, Kimmons 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-41 15-17 53.
Halftime_N. Iowa 26-19. 3-Point Goals_S. Illinois 7-22 (Coupet 2-2, Jones 2-9, Verplancken 1-2, Brown 1-3, Domask 1-4, Banks 0-2), N. Iowa 6-15 (Green 4-9, Carter 1-1, Berhow 1-3, Born 0-1, Heise 0-1). Rebounds_S. Illinois 22 (Coupet 8), N. Iowa 28 (Berhow 11). Assists_S. Illinois 8 (Domask 4), N. Iowa 6 (Carter 3). Total Fouls_S. Illinois 18, N. Iowa 13. A_2,300 (6,650).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments