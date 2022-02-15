N. Iowa 72, Illinois St. 70

N. IOWA (15-10)
Carter 8-16 6-8 23, Berhow 4-8 2-2 10, Green 7-14 2-2 20, Heise 3-7 0-0 6, Pickford 1-2 1-2 3, Born 3-7 1-1 8, Phyfe 1-4 0-0 2, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Kimmons 0-0 0-0 0, Henry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 12-15 72.
ILLINOIS ST. (11-16)
Lewis 5-8 4-4 15, McChesney 2-6 2-2 7, Fleming 4-6 1-2 10, Reeves 10-18 4-5 27, Strong 2-13 0-0 5, Ndiaye 1-2 0-0 2, Freeman 1-4 0-0 2, Schmitt 1-2 0-0 2, Andrews 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 11-13 70.
Halftime_Illinois St. 33-32. 3-Point Goals_N. Iowa 6-25 (Green 4-8, Born 1-3, Carter 1-6, Phyfe 0-1, Heise 0-3, Berhow 0-4), Illinois St. 7-23 (Reeves 3-5, Fleming 1-1, Lewis 1-2, McChesney 1-4, Strong 1-10, Ndiaye 0-1). Rebounds_N. Iowa 23 (Berhow, Green 6), Illinois St. 38 (Lewis 14). Assists_N. Iowa 10 (Carter, Green 3), Illinois St. 11 (Lewis 4). Total Fouls_N. Iowa 14, Illinois St. 14.
