N. Iowa 74, Drake 69, OT

N. IOWA (12-9)

Carter 7-16 9-9 23, Berhow 6-13 2-2 16, Green 1-9 5-5 7, Heise 1-5 4-6 7, Pickford 4-7 0-0 8, Born 1-7 4-4 7, Phyfe 3-5 0-0 6, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Henry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-62 24-26 74.

DRAKE (17-7)

Murphy 3-10 0-0 6, Penn 4-13 3-4 11, Sturtz 4-7 2-2 10, Wilkins 5-16 0-0 13, DeVries 5-11 3-4 15, Hemphill 4-8 2-5 10, Brodie 0-1 0-0 0, Akinwole 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 26-69 12-17 69.

Halftime_Drake 36-34. 3-Point Goals_N. Iowa 4-23 (Berhow 2-7, Heise 1-3, Born 1-5, Carter 0-3, Green 0-5), Drake 5-26 (Wilkins 3-10, DeVries 2-6, Akinwole 0-2, Penn 0-3, Murphy 0-5). Fouled Out_Pickford, DeVries. Rebounds_N. Iowa 39 (Pickford 12), Drake 42 (Sturtz 11). Assists_N. Iowa 9 (Carter, Green 2), Drake 7 (Penn 3). Total Fouls_N. Iowa 18, Drake 22.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.