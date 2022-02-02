N. Iowa 78, Bradley 65

BRADLEY (12-10)

Leons 2-6 0-0 5, Mast 4-10 3-4 12, Hickman 3-6 0-1 8, Roberts 7-13 2-2 18, Kent 4-7 1-1 10, Tahvanainen 0-3 0-0 0, Howell 0-3 0-0 0, Montgomery 3-5 0-0 6, Boya 2-2 0-0 4, Hannah 1-2 0-0 2, Linke 0-0 0-0 0, Ekono 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 6-8 65.

N. IOWA (11-9)

Carter 9-18 0-0 19, Berhow 5-7 4-4 19, Green 7-16 2-2 18, Heise 0-1 0-0 0, Pickford 2-4 0-0 5, Born 5-8 2-2 15, Anderson 1-5 0-2 2, Phyfe 0-2 0-0 0, C.Henry 0-2 0-0 0, Betz 0-0 0-0 0, Daniel 0-0 0-0 0, Krogmann 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 8-10 78.

Halftime_N. Iowa 37-28. 3-Point Goals_Bradley 7-25 (Hickman 2-4, Roberts 2-6, Kent 1-2, Mast 1-3, Leons 1-4, Montgomery 0-1, Howell 0-2, Tahvanainen 0-3), N. Iowa 12-34 (Berhow 5-7, Born 3-5, Green 2-9, Pickford 1-2, Carter 1-7, Heise 0-1, C.Henry 0-1, Anderson 0-2). Rebounds_Bradley 35 (Mast 8), N. Iowa 22 (Carter 6). Assists_Bradley 9 (Roberts 6), N. Iowa 13 (Green 4). Total Fouls_Bradley 13, N. Iowa 12.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.